Cincinnati Financial Corporation $CINF Shares Sold by Croban

Croban cut its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Croban’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 77.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CINF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.25.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $158.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $123.01 and a 12-month high of $166.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.05.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 15.59%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.18%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Articles

