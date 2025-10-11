Aberdeen Group plc Purchases 39,264 Shares of Ecolab Inc. $ECL

Aberdeen Group plc raised its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 369,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,264 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $98,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ECL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 164.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, SVP Jennifer J. Bradway sold 807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.28, for a total transaction of $225,378.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,165.28. The trade was a 15.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $278.51 per share, for a total transaction of $167,106.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 20,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,640,663.03. The trade was a 3.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.3%

Ecolab stock opened at $271.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.97. The company has a market cap of $77.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.09. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.62 and a fifty-two week high of $286.04.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 22.52%. Ecolab has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.420-7.620 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 34.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ECL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ecolab from $307.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Baird R W raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Ecolab from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Ecolab from $295.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.29.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

