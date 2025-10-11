L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Sells 200 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,826 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 319.7% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 267.8% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 432.4% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 55.3% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total transaction of $415,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,048,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,861,082.65. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $2,003,925.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,373,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,396,778.96. This represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 151,232 shares of company stock valued at $15,083,877. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WMT opened at $101.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.37 and a 1-year high of $106.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.18.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Mizuho restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.38.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

