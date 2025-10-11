Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Buys 95 Shares of CME Group Inc. $CME

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CME. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 206.9% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 89 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 84.3% during the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 122.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 59.2% during the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $265.19 per share, for a total transaction of $69,479.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 258,459 shares in the company, valued at $68,540,742.21. This trade represents a 0.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.83, for a total value of $98,475.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,463.64. This trade represents a 3.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,043 shares of company stock worth $3,527,956 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on CME shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CME Group from $283.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Cowen upped their target price on CME Group from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on CME Group from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Barclays cut their target price on CME Group from $298.00 to $280.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on CME Group from $313.00 to $304.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.00.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $271.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $97.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $268.89 and a 200 day moving average of $271.17. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $213.94 and a 52 week high of $290.79.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 58.48%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 48.40%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

