US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 58.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,426 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $20,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,010,000 after buying an additional 9,374 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth about $272,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 105.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $215,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 4.0%

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $202.37 on Friday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a one year low of $143.22 and a one year high of $232.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.78, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $3.55. The business had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.99, for a total value of $423,980.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 98,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,878,047.14. This trade represents a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 5,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total transaction of $1,155,888.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,364 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,220.76. This represents a 16.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,298 shares of company stock worth $5,103,824 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $253.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. HSBC set a $218.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $248.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $276.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.78.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

