Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $3.69 Million Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,915 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.4% in the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 5,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.4% in the second quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 45,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 18.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.3% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 10.5% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $682,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,886.25. The trade was a 24.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 7,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $505,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 30,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,287.20. This trade represents a 19.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCHP shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $60.41 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $34.13 and a 52 week high of $79.44. The firm has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 3.50%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Microchip Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.370 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is -535.29%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

