Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Boosts Stake in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,476 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 322.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,590,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,891,201,000 after purchasing an additional 20,291,139 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $3,247,619,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 581,880.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 6,436,704 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,044,683,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435,598 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 16,771,882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,482,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,887,705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $63,983,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,524 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Trading Down 5.1%

TSLA opened at $413.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.01, a PEG ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $212.11 and a one year high of $488.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tesla from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Baird R W raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Tesla from $333.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. China Renaissance reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $349.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Tesla from $345.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.67.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,057.28. This represents a 20.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $42,034,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 697,031 shares in the company, valued at $244,162,988.99. The trade was a 14.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 202,606 shares of company stock valued at $75,588,902. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

