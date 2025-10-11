Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Sells 114 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,335 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 6.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 37,862 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Finally, Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Tesla in the first quarter worth $1,114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Down 5.1%

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $413.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $375.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $327.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.11 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 239.01, a PEG ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 2.08.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,057.28. The trade was a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,314,500. This represents a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,606 shares of company stock valued at $75,588,902 over the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Dbs Bank raised their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on Tesla from $305.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Tesla from $345.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $354.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.