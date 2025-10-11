The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $294,755,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,679,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $444,101,000 after purchasing an additional 490,039 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,934,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $511,631,000 after purchasing an additional 390,104 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 738,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $197,686,000 after acquiring an additional 342,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,921,000 after acquiring an additional 276,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Stock Down 1.6%

Travelers Companies stock opened at $269.92 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.23 and a twelve month high of $287.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $273.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.51.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $2.99. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 10.97%.The company had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. Citigroup started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $291.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Travelers Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $269.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Travelers Companies

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 11,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.12, for a total value of $3,061,710.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,865.92. This trade represents a 38.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total value of $4,668,222.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.