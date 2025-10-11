Riverchase Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 369 Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Riverchase Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 704,593.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 67,615,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,299,340,000 after purchasing an additional 67,605,770 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 959.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,097,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,300,023,000 after buying an additional 21,823,765 shares during the period. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $2,775,904,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,201,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,501,063,000 after acquiring an additional 52,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,480,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,163,036,000 after acquiring an additional 54,944 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $589.55 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $613.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $583.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $535.94.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.694 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

