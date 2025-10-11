Tectonic Advisors LLC Sells 150 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Tectonic Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 636 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,887,705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $63,983,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,524 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 322.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,590,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,891,201,000 after purchasing an additional 20,291,139 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 4.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,174,941 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,710,218,000 after purchasing an additional 849,091 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in shares of Tesla by 29.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 16,771,882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,482,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,610 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 17.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,786,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,832,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,300 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $548.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $333.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $305.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and eight have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $354.67.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock opened at $413.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.11 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 239.01, a P/E/G ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $375.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.51.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $42,034,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 697,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,162,988.99. This trade represents a 14.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $17,314,500. This trade represents a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,606 shares of company stock valued at $75,588,902 in the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.