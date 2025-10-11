Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Purchases 227 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,927 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 22.1% during the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,933 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 32.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in Union Pacific by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 127,369 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,090,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Trading Down 2.6%

NYSE UNP opened at $225.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Union Pacific Corporation has a twelve month low of $204.66 and a twelve month high of $256.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $224.45 and its 200 day moving average is $224.47.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%.The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 47.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $238.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Baird R W raised Union Pacific to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Loop Capital raised Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNP

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.