6,097 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW Acquired by KFA Private Wealth Group LLC

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,079,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,072 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,929,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,211,000 after purchasing an additional 988,955 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,639,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,354,000 after purchasing an additional 279,859 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,533,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,992,000 after purchasing an additional 147,169 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,465,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,729,000 after purchasing an additional 253,383 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 3.1%

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $118.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.43 and its 200-day moving average is $107.16. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.31 and a 12-month high of $122.66. The firm has a market cap of $64.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

