2,250 Shares in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Bought by SLT Holdings LLC

SLT Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 75.0% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 97.9% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 6,650.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 50,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $4,851,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 173,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $17,185,903.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 590,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,388,148.56. This represents a 22.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 267,128 shares of company stock valued at $26,232,077 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. JMP Securities upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.57.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $92.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $167.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $65.88 and a fifty-two week high of $99.59.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 33.68%.The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

