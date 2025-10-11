Applied Capital LLC FL Sells 105 Shares of Royal Bank Of Canada $RY

Applied Capital LLC FL trimmed its holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank Of Canada accounts for 1.6% of Applied Capital LLC FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co of the South boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 0.3% in the second quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 25,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Brucke Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 1.9% in the second quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. now owns 4,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 13.0% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Royal Bank Of Canada by 4.3% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Royal Bank Of Canada by 4.3% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank Of Canada stock opened at $143.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.34. Royal Bank Of Canada has a 52-week low of $106.10 and a 52-week high of $149.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.86.

Royal Bank Of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.43. Royal Bank Of Canada had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 14.03%.The firm had revenue of $12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Argus raised their target price on Royal Bank Of Canada from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.50.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

