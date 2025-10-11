Lmcg Investments LLC Decreases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Lmcg Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,311 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 27,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Chad R increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Baker Chad R now owns 21,545 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $375.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $403.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $326.31 and a one year high of $439.37. The company has a market cap of $374.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.42.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.23, for a total value of $1,551,900.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,941,924.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total transaction of $2,265,740.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,635,234.11. This trade represents a 25.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

