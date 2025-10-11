JNBA Financial Advisors Has $108,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

JNBA Financial Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $78.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.81 and a 200-day moving average of $78.42. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $76.93 and a 1-year high of $79.16.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

