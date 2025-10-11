15,008 Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP Bought by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 15,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 2,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, CWC Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 8,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4%

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $111.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $106.04 and a 52 week high of $112.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.86.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

