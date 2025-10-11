JNBA Financial Advisors Acquires 1,146 Shares of Medtronic PLC $MDT

JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,706 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,014,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,233,780,000 after purchasing an additional 810,854 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,278,023 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,001,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,841 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,680,301 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,858,332,000 after acquiring an additional 756,192 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,009,795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,708,220,000 after acquiring an additional 566,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,980,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,525,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,308 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective (up from $98.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. William Blair raised shares of Medtronic to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.41.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $788,045.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,621.70. This trade represents a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Jellison bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.37 per share, with a total value of $230,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,850. This represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $95.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.56 and its 200 day moving average is $88.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $79.29 and a 52-week high of $99.37.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 14.61%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.24%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

