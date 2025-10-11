T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Shares Acquired by Louisbourg Investments Inc.

Louisbourg Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US accounts for approximately 1.4% of Louisbourg Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Louisbourg Investments Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $6,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,846,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,426,407,000 after purchasing an additional 214,224 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 14.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,889,126 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,837,399,000 after acquiring an additional 864,030 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 25.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,172,644 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,112,886,000 after acquiring an additional 844,932 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,050,797 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,080,388,000 after acquiring an additional 169,562 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,295,432 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $878,925,000 after acquiring an additional 65,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.63, for a total transaction of $16,246,879.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 646,822,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,470,379,589.32. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,499,001 shares of company stock worth $602,845,239. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $228.79 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.39 and a 52 week high of $276.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.02. The firm has a market cap of $257.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 14.53%.The business had revenue of $21.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Benchmark boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.13.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Read More

