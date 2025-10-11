Conning Inc. Purchases 342 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Conning Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 196,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group comprises approximately 1.3% of Conning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Conning Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $36,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,965,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,673,217,000 after acquiring an additional 248,252 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,502,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,157 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,807,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,967,000 after acquiring an additional 24,588 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,056,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,063,000 after acquiring an additional 186,249 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,818,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,336,000 after buying an additional 830,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.21.

NYSE PNC opened at $183.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 1-year low of $145.12 and a 1-year high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 18.33%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.51%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

