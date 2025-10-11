FedEx Corporation $FDX Shares Sold by Zullo Investment Group Inc.

Zullo Investment Group Inc. lessened its stake in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,013 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in FedEx by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of FedEx by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,431 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Down 5.0%

FedEx stock opened at $225.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. FedEx Corporation has a 1-year low of $194.29 and a 1-year high of $308.53.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.33%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on FedEx from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.25.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

