Optas LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ford Motor Company $F

Optas LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,974 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 457,660,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,590,333,000 after buying an additional 55,576,478 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,053,906 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,404,741,000 after buying an additional 10,947,527 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 6,915.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 49,078,048 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $492,253,000 after buying an additional 48,378,444 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $123,147,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in Ford Motor by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 7,544,280 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $75,669,000 after buying an additional 324,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $11.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.67 and a 200 day moving average of $10.88. The company has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Ford Motor Company has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $12.80.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 1.70%.The company had revenue of $50.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on F shares. Dbs Bank lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.04.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

