IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 175,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,522 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $23.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.72. The company has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $23.84.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

