Inspire Investing LLC Reduces Position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin makes up 0.9% of Inspire Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $8,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Matthew A. Jacobson sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.06, for a total value of $421,509.50. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $733,060. The trade was a 36.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert W. Malone sold 2,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.66, for a total transaction of $1,649,099.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 5,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,286,051.56. This trade represents a 27.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,039 shares of company stock worth $10,356,566. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of PH stock opened at $716.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.35. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 52 week low of $488.45 and a 52 week high of $779.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $748.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $685.15.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.77 EPS. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. Analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $776.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $717.00 to $726.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $800.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $786.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.