Invictus Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

Invictus Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ONEOK by 7.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,196,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,461,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076,705 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter worth approximately $440,535,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter worth approximately $353,596,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ONEOK by 13.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,957,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,079,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in ONEOK by 51.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,388,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $633,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Price Performance

NYSE:OKE opened at $69.22 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $69.08 and a one year high of $118.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.09.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 11.06%.The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.370 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 80.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on ONEOK from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ONEOK from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ONEOK from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank set a $92.00 target price on ONEOK and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.69.

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

