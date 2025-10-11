Brucke Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Brucke Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.9% of Brucke Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Brucke Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 237.1% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

VCSH stock opened at $79.75 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $77.58 and a 52 week high of $80.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.75 and its 200 day moving average is $79.17.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2904 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

