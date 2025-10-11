Bernard Wealth Management Corp. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 47.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,226,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $182.87 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $150.43 and a 12-month high of $188.43. The stock has a market cap of $146.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $183.16 and a 200 day moving average of $175.35.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

