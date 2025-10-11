Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Invests $861,000 in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 14,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,823 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 20.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.8%

WMB opened at $62.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.65. Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.30 and a fifty-two week high of $65.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.55 and its 200 day moving average is $59.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 21.63%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMB. CIBC upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.94.

Insider Activity

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $115,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 311,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,956,984.90. This trade represents a 0.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $263,115.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 77,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,537,973.64. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $497,715. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

