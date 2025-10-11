Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ

Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 8,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

JEPQ opened at $56.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.22 and a 200-day moving average of $53.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $44.31 and a 12-month high of $58.54.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.4461 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.44. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.5%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

