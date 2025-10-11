Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Position Raised by Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the second quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivium Point Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the first quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TXN opened at $171.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.95 and a 1-year high of $221.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%.Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.63%.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.82.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

