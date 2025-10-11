Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Buys 25,525 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,525 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.1% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $34,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Embree Financial Group boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 58,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 13,336 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 128,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,520,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 86,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.8%

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $63.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.52. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $68.33. The stock has a market cap of $96.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

