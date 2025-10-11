Accredited Investor Services LLC Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Accredited Investor Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 0.3% of Accredited Investor Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Accredited Investor Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $222,710,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 93,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 69,173 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 900,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,765,000 after acquiring an additional 27,816 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA opened at $59.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.22 and a 200 day moving average of $55.95. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $61.32.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

