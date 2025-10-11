Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Shares Bought by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $222,710,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 93,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 69,173 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 900,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,765,000 after purchasing an additional 27,816 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.9%

VEA stock opened at $59.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $176.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.95. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $61.32.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

