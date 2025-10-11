Blue Trust Inc. Buys 388 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,692 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 972.2% in the first quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 435.0% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5,325.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMAT. Barclays raised their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Cfra Research upgraded Applied Materials to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $209.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $226.49. The company has a market cap of $167.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.82.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.93%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

