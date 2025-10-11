Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 3.0% in the first quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.0% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 13.3% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.6% in the first quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, Director Susan D. Devore bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $312.15 per share, with a total value of $374,580.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 3,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,149.30. The trade was a 52.13% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $286.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,438,990.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 151,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,333,678.80. This trade represents a 5.96% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of ELV opened at $353.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $315.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.18. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.71 and a fifty-two week high of $510.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.26 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $500.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and set a $310.00 target price (down previously from $510.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $472.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $412.00.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

