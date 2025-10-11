Aberdeen Group plc Has $415.53 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Aberdeen Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,006,016 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 320,257 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 0.7% of Aberdeen Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $415,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $31,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $32,000. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 224.7% during the first quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $2,036,012.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 639,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,576,570. The trade was a 4.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,511 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $502,035.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 161,467 shares in the company, valued at $10,792,454.28. This trade represents a 4.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $67.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.11 and a 1 year high of $72.55. The stock has a market cap of $268.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.86.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 62.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.89.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

