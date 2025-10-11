Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 2,534 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Lmcg Investments LLC lessened its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $8,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on A shares. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.69.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

A stock opened at $136.62 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.43 and a 1 year high of $153.84. The company has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.04 and a 200 day moving average of $117.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.248 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.