Lmcg Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT

Lmcg Investments LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $13,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of VOT opened at $287.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.07. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $209.64 and a 1-year high of $298.30.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.