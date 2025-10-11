PDS Planning Inc Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF $JMST

PDS Planning Inc cut its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $5,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth $55,491,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,147,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,057,000 after acquiring an additional 748,311 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 981.9% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 585,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,780,000 after purchasing an additional 531,517 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 782,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,791,000 after purchasing an additional 479,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,710,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,848,000 after purchasing an additional 382,544 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.93 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $50.42 and a 52 week high of $50.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.82.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

