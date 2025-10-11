FinDec Wealth Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

FinDec Wealth Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of FinDec Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. FinDec Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Afbi LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,494,431,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,450,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,704,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,389 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,230,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,021,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647,924 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 26,653,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,697,605,000 after acquiring an additional 238,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,225,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,796,624,000 after acquiring an additional 373,546 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $600.51 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $619.60. The company has a market capitalization of $747.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $599.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $558.49.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

