Eastern Bank Has $81.35 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Eastern Bank boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,747 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,190 shares during the period. Netflix comprises 1.5% of Eastern Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Netflix were worth $81,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,385,585,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 343,058.2% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 2,463,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,299,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,158 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 57.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,393,064 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,164,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,251 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Netflix by 37.7% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 2,070,221 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,898,496,000 after acquiring an additional 567,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,997,260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,433,585,000 after acquiring an additional 509,255 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,295.00 price objective (up from $1,280.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,514.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,337.63.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 424 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,158.67, for a total value of $491,276.08. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,625,558.70. This trade represents a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total transaction of $2,344,973.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,781 shares in the company, valued at $14,793,240.64. This trade represents a 13.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,100 shares of company stock valued at $122,710,980 over the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,220.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,210.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1,167.10. The company has a market cap of $518.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.98, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $677.88 and a 1-year high of $1,341.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.88 earnings per share. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

