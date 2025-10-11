Shayne & Jacobs LLC Has $1.72 Million Stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Shayne & Jacobs LLC decreased its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Shayne & Jacobs LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 39,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 20,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Down 1.5%

BMY opened at $44.01 on Friday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a fifty-two week low of $42.96 and a fifty-two week high of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.11.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.39. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. The firm had revenue of $12.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $2,650,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 167,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,048.07. The trade was a 25.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMY. Daiwa America cut shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.