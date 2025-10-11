Bey Douglas LLC Makes New $226,000 Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Bey Douglas LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,728,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,868,000. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 545,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,022,000 after purchasing an additional 35,559 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 34,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 30,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.50 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,840. This trade represents a 96.90% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 11,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,796.94. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,591.06. This represents a 89.61% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 17,182 shares of company stock worth $1,477,382. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 2.7%

NYSE:UPS opened at $82.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $145.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.74 and a 200 day moving average of $94.45.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The company had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.9%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.62%.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.