Xylem Inc. $XYL Stake Cut by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank reduced its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 349,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,730,000 after purchasing an additional 126,245 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XYL shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their price target on Xylem from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Xylem from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.67.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $144.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.90. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.47 and a 52 week high of $151.16.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 10.74%.The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.56%.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $139,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,861.72. This trade represents a 25.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

