Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at $108,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 2.7%

NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $37.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.40. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $39.01.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.