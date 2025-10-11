Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG Shares Sold by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. cut its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Booking comprises about 2.1% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $17,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Booking during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the first quarter worth about $32,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Booking by 100.0% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,750.00 target price (up previously from $5,077.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $5,650.00 target price on Booking and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6,200.00 target price (up previously from $6,000.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Booking from $5,750.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Booking to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,808.81.

Booking Stock Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $5,164.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5,492.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5,317.27. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $4,096.23 and a 52 week high of $5,839.41. The company has a market cap of $167.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.35.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.32 by $5.08. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.19% and a net margin of 19.23%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $41.90 EPS. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.71%.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,587.11, for a total value of $357,575.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 195 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,486.45. This trade represents a 24.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,476.89, for a total value of $5,548,089.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,841,031.80. This trade represents a 3.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,195 shares of company stock worth $23,467,630 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

