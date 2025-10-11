Monument Capital Management Sells 182 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Monument Capital Management reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 24,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 13,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $328.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $261.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.42.

Amgen Stock Down 1.8%

Amgen stock opened at $290.13 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.30 and a 1-year high of $335.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $286.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.74. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a $2.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total value of $376,286.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,000.91. This represents a 14.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

