Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 337 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abound Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 566.7% in the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 405.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.44.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM stock opened at $160.51 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.12 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $249.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.67.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 111.79%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.