Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Has $799,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF $MBB

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 317.2% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $95.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.39. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $90.28 and a 12 month high of $95.97.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.3363 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

